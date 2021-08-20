• Curtis H. Jordan, 28, of County Road 793, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 18.
• Jacob Andrew Marineau, 27, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Michael Hannah, 42, of Old Chattanooga Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, shoplifting and three counts of driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Amos Torbett, 30, of Old Federal Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $896.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• John W. Walker, 58, of Highway 163, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless endangerment and a warrant for vandalism and theft of property. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Abbigayle P. Hardin, 26, of County Road 757, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $16,902.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Savana L. Hitt, 21, of County Road 342, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• David J. Aders, 41, of County Road 400, Danville, Ind., was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Meigs County for child support. He was released to Meigs County authorities.
• Houston Hanley, 24, of Stormer Rd., Sale Creek, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Brandy Nichole Harris, 38, of County Road 752, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft and criminal trespassing. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Dylan Douglas Nolan, 25, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property, theft and criminal trespassing. He was being held on $13,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Noah A. Johnson, 23, of Scott Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft and criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Kyle Jay Hickox, 33, of Arrants Ave., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Joshua Lee Willis, 28, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on $4,394.75 bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 19.
• Dylan Wade Carter, 22, of Milton Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.