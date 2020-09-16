• Karissa Ann Webb, 21, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $156 cash bond plus 10 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Jeremiah Tracey King, 38, of Thompson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Sam Gilley, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Spencer Sisson, 24, of Bryant St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Georgia Hammond, 26, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and simple possession. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Michael Wells, 59, of Flanders Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Charlie Blackmon, 31, of 3rd St., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.