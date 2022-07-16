• Josef Eleck Burns, 42, of County Road 271, Niota, was arrested on July 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• William G. Peters, 48, of Lawson St., Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for domestic assault. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Stephanie Rogers, 25, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Michael C. Holcomb, 43, of Grahn Loop, Tellico Plains, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 13.
• Jessica Mitchell, 39, of Bent Tree Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,348.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Jeffery Poston, 67, of Amanda Trails, Etowah, was arrested on July 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $650.95 cash bond plus 48 hours in jail. No court date listed.
• Christopher Graham, 24, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• John Raper, 43, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on July 13 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation and shoplifting. He was being held on $1,989.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Travis Matthew Allen, 40, of Kilgore St., Athens, was arrested on July 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Jerry Kneeling, 30, of County Road 705, Athens, was arrested and charged with theft of automobile, leaving the scene and three counts of failure to pay child support. He was being held on $22,055.72 bond. No court date listed.
• Coleman Riley, 54, of Englewood, was arrested on July 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and open container. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Joshua Williams, no age listed, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 14.
• Teresa Cole, 48, of Latham St., Etowah, was arrested on July 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on $7,623.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 15.
