• Keith Walker, 58, of Sunset Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 26 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,067.90 cash bond plus 48 hours in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 27.
• Hahsahnee Ferguson, 44, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Rocky E. Ingram, 42, of Morganton Rd., Maryville, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, being a felon in possession of a gun and aggravated burglary. He was being held on $22,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Anthony Eaton, 45, of County Road 150, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Jose Guzman, 34, of County Road 422, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Jamie Holmes, 30, of Moore St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two warrants. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Justin Hattery, 39, of Greenwood Ave., Axson, Ohio, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, unlawful drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI drug. He was being held on $52,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Nickita Bradford, 31, of Wilkins Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Mandi Housley, 35, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.