• Debra Lynn Vandergriff, 63, of Clift Rd., Soddy Daisy, was arrested on Dec. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 9.
• Andrew P. Ward, 44, of County Road 312, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear. He was released on $7,000 bond to Bradley County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Shane Lee Stevens, 47, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 10.
• Sean R. Sisson, 44, of Highway 411S, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• George Gutierrez, 60, of Stanolind Ave., Brownsville, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 10, 2021.
• Kenneth Morgan, 44, of County Road 554, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, driving in possession of meth and driving an unregistered vehicle. He was being held on $24,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Dawn Ainsworth, 37, of Countryman Lane, Spring City, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. She was being held on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• David Hicks, 52, of County Road 813, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Allen E. Branam, 49, of County Road 720, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
