• Skylar McTaggart, 30, of Jessica Lane, Benton, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Maurice K. Alexis, 35, of 14th Avenue, Miami, Florida, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with criminal simulation, identity theft, money laundering, being a felon in possession of a firearm and theft $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $76,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Charles A. Saunders, 28, of Cabo San Lucas Drive, Orlando, Florida, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with money laundering, theft $2,500-$10,000 and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was being held on $58,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Ahlaniee Chinn, 26, of 132nd Terrace, Miami, Florida, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony with a firearm, money laundering and theft $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $58,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Jared Balallao, 31, of County Road 318, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault and failure to appear. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 1.
• Gene Michael Arnwine, 31, of Ingleside Avenue, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 2.
• Dennis C. Clayton, 53, of Hamby Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $632.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Amanda Lynn Zotter, 27, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 29.
• Angela Dawn Moses, 43, of County Road 202, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,575.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Christopher Cagle, 51, of Alta Vista Street, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 1 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Charles A. Handy, 34, of King Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Hector Noe Vidal, 49, of S. Jackson Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. He was being held on $15,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Laven Moore, 43, of Clayton Street, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of a Schedule II drug. He was released on $12,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Mark Chouinard, 46, of Anchor Drive, Lenoir City, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was released on $28,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Ronald Perry, 42, of Wayne Road, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Joshua Potter, 31, of 9th Street, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic aggravated assault, aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Jose Rocha, 43, of Usry Boulevard, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 3 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Kyle Thomas Fakes, 34, of 6th Street, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
• Andy Lee Graves, 35, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest, violation of probation out of McMinn County and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 5.
