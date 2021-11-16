• Sara Hayes, 31, of Gibson White Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with 11 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. She was being held on $33,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Dawn Ainsworth, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Renee R. Brown, 45, of Highway 411, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession or casual exchange of meth and two warrants for driving without a license. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Mitchell L. Price, 46, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Matthew Cooper, 34, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony possession of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Troy Moody, 38, of Crown St., Cleveland, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Tyler Johnson, 36, of Thacker Lane, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, violation of state probation and a capias. He was being held on a $782.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Justin Morgan, 38, of West College St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Robert Scott Holley, 45, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Teresa LeAnn Cole, 48, of Latham St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Jordan C. Johnson, 22, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with vandalism, public intoxication and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
• Dylan Grooms, 23, of Wood Creek St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 15.
