• Collin Sapp, 25, of Vincent Dr., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and indecent exposure. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Butch J. Goforth, 40, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to pay child support and violation of probation. He was being held on $3,815.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Johnny T. Conn, 43, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a schedule II drug, failure to appear, a Monroe County warrant for theft over $10,000 and simple possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $4,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Cotey Warren, 33, of Crappie Dr., Ashland, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• DayKota Russell, 28, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Jason D. Sims, 40, of County Road 503, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 13.
• Bridget Balsinger, 52, of Stinnett Ridge, Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft of services. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Audrianna Downing, 30, of Clearwater Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of failure to pay child support. She was being held on $9,510 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Tommy Prater, 47, of Chestuee Rd., Delano, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $655.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• William Barnett, 35, of County Road 558, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
• Cody Morrow, 32, of Quarry Rd., Benton, was arrested on Sept. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear and reporting to update information. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.