• Larry Call, 35, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony vandalism. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 3.
• Tyler Walker, 21, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Anthony McKeehan, no age listed, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Lesley Pope, 38, of Fyke Dr., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Andrew Montgomery, 33, of County Road 313, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Jessica Russell, 30, of Ragon Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of forgery and theft under $1,000. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Melissa Johnson, 37, of Pennsylvania Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on a warrant for violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,311.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Rafael Frank, 50, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Rebecca E. Franklin, 35, of Valley Dr., Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the Etowah Police Department on a capias summons for violation of probation. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Dale West, 28, of County Road 781, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $60,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Lucas Taylor, 28, of Sage Hill Rd., Reliance, was arrested on Nov. 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Rafael Arreola, 25, of County Road 704, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Kyle Striker, 29, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Brittany Turpin, 31, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and interference with 911. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Abraham Rincón, 26, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, no driver's license and open container. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Avery Looney, no age listed, of Butterfield Lane, Farragut, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of domestic assault. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• Carlanders Bayard, 21, of Columbus Rd., Delano, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with simple possession. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
• April Stamey, 48, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,303.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 7.
