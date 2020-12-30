• Travis R. Strickland, 35, of Moss Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the open container law, leaving the scene of an accident, immediate notice of an accident and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Charles Joseph Sanders, 53, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2021.
• Jess K. Sisson, 43, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,191.45 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Ashley Wilson, 30, of Glendale Community Rd., Greenback, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. She was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24, 2021.
• Jeremy Bryan, 32, of Star St., Niota, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Seth B. Hyatt, 20, of County Road 350, Sweetwater, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
