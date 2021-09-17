• Bradley L. Couch, 41, of Highway 307, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Jordan Buckner, 27, of Highway 310, Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Steve A. Nelson, 63, of Highway 411, Delano, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft by possession $2,500-$10,000. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Kali Lawrence, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with attempted auto burglary and public intoxication. She was being held on $5,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 15.
• Alvin Gagen, 20, of County Road 849, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,772.35 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Elijah Blackburn, 25, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and charged with violation of state probation and a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 6.
• Chelsea York, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Robert Johnson, 32, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated assault and vandalism. He was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Jakob Hehir, 21, of Rocky Mount Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Johnny Plemons, 37, of Price Rd., Roane, Ga., was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Kayla Martinez, 21, of County Road 609, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Mystikal Johnson, 20, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Kia Key, 30, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two warrants. She was being held on $7,097.75 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Jamar Williams, 32, of Ray St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three warrants. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 16.
• Emma Reed, 22, of Moses Circle, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,823.83 cash bond plus 10 days in jail and no court date was listed.
• Stacey Waller, 47, of Dixon Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lucas Howard, 22, of Cherry St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
