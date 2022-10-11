• Michael King, 47, of County Road 178, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Joshua Tillman, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft of merchandise and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $27,000 bond and for Collegedale authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Heath Tiegs, 38, of Red Cardinal Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated stalking. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Kenny J. Kunkowski, 37, of Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation, aggravated assault and interfering with 911. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Coty Tate, 27, of Otam Circle, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, reckless driving, felony evading and driving on a suspended license. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Joseph A. Bailey, 37, of Ocoee St. N., Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Michael Benson, 46, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Brandi Cagle, 26, of County Road 654, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,748.35 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Amanda Boarman, 31, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, attempted kidnapping, three counts of assault on a first responder, animal cruelty, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, child abuse and assault. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Chelsea York, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and identity theft. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Theodore Rogers III, 29, of County Road 520, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a suspended license. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Kirby Sweatt, 63, of Spring St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent, due care and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Gage Bright, 31, of Fox Trail, Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He was being held for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• James Rose, 47, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Christopher Nichols, 41, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, aggravated assault and theft of property. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 7.
• Tommas Mealor, 38, of County Road 560, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Nicholas Shankle, 29, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
• Billie Piner, 38, of County Road 753, Calhoun, was arrested on Oct. 9 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.