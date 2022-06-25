• Savannah Epps, 25, of County Road 700, Riceville, was arrested on June 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a warrant, two counts of assault and resisting arrest. She was being held on $97,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Sue Wallace, 56, of County Road 562, Athens, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Amanda Nichole Frye, 35, of County Road 669, Athens, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear and for misdemeanor violation of probation. She was being held on $4,746.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Brandon D. Sisson, 42, no address listed, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Amanda Martin, 37, of Horns Creek Rd., Ocoee, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid. She was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Joshua Scott Brown, 36, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy and tampering with evidence. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Aschley R. Cotton, 37, of Isbill Rd, Madisonville, was arrested on June 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $2,000 bond. No court date listed.
• Shane A. Knipp, 50, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession and violation of probation. He was being held on $5,571.90 bond and for Cheatham County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Chelsea G. Williams, 32, of Stalans Dr., Etowah, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with vandalism, leaving the scene of an accident and immediate notice of accident. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Logan Johnson, 19, of Ervin St., Athens, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. He was released on $75,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Alisha Michelle Tanfield, 35, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on June 22 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 5.
• Johnathon Ben Gibson, 29, of Hicks Kile Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
• Elizabeth Powell, 38, of County Road 74, Riceville, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with shoplifting. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 24.
• Marlena Hope, 35, of Ett Brown Rd., Deer Lodge, was arrested on June 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released with a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 23.
