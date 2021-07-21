• Jason Dentino, 46, of County Road 350, Sweetwater, was arrested on July 18 by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Timothy E. Thurman, 63, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on July 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting, driving on a suspended license and violation of probation. He was being held on $2,997.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Faith Sisson, 19, of County Road 709, Riceville, was arrested on July 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Brandon Daffron, 21, with no address listed, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft over $1,000. He was released on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Billy R. Croft, 61, with no address listed, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Jazmyn L. Cooper, 20, of County Road 736, Calhoun, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for simple assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 20.
• Erik D. Burnmaster, 32, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on a $444.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 20.
• Kevin L. King, 63, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 20.
• David William Cooley II, 28, of Highway 310, Etowah, was arrested on July 20 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 20.
• Joshua Millsaps, 20, with no address listed, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on July 21.
• James Presswood, 48, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on July 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with warrants for aggravated assault, harassment and failure to appear. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
