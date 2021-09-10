• Jacob Marineau, 27, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Trenton Adkins, 25, of County Road 550, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, theft under $1,000 and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $70,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Brooklyn S. Clark, 22, with no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication, theft under $1,000, possession of a schedule V drug and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. She was being held on $55,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Terry Baxter, 46, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,556.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Amanda Atchison, 39, of Church St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with forgery. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 4.
• Daniel Lloyd, 48, of County Road 1340, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged wth driving on a revoked license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Corey Ziegler, 43, of Kacie Ave., Cookeville, was arrested on Sept. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, shoplifting and criminal trespassing. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Jeremiah King, 39, of Thompson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was being held on an $898.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Justin Jack, 33, of County Road 383, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000 and 12 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Jacob Flournoy, 28, of Brown St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Jacob Seth Finley, 28, of Highway 411, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a parole violation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 8.
• Kenneth A. Fairbanks, 38, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
• Jodi Jenkins, 22, of Patterson St., Madisonville, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $16,036.70 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 10.
