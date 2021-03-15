• Shandi McLemore, 31, of County Road 565, Englewood, was arrested on March 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for filing false reports. She was released on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 12.
• Casey R. Holland, 45, of County Road 78, Riceville, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Clarence Flagg, 28, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on a citation and no court date was listed.
• Martha Eaton, 36, of Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Tammy Munoz, 50, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Ricardo Munoz, 54, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Cody Davis, 27, of Crestway Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence and vandalism. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Chasity Williams, 28, of Curtis Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,927.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Rocky Willis, 32, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Carter Culvahouse, 20, of Harlen Daugherty St., Englewood, was arrested on March 11 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Gary W. Howell, 45, of County Road 415, Athens, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,584.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Chance D. Brannon, 26, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Andrea J. Simonds, 46, of Mans Hollow Rd., Kingston, was arrested on March 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 12.
• Casey Clark, 51, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Robert Poe, 45, of Dalton Pike, Cleveland, was arrested on March 12 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Bobbie Bailey, 37, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on March 12 and charged with a bench warrant and violation of probation. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Shaynelle Roberts, 26, of E. 5th Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on March 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with 11 counts of theft of property. She was being held on $11,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Lance Wilkerson, 41, of Cofer Rd., Ashburn, Ga., was arrested on March 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, introducing contraband into a penal facility, possession of a handgun under the influence of meth, simple possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended driver’s license and simple possession. He was being held on $26,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Shone Rutledge, 46, of Main St., Madisonville, was arrested on March 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation and a warrant for theft. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Mary Beth Rutledge, 40, of Eaves St., Athens, was arrested on March 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, accessory after the fact, introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of state probation. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Stacey Bolden, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on March 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $51,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Johnathan McKeehan, 38, with no address listed, was arrested on March 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Gary Boe, 30, of Euclid St., Athens, was arrested on March 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, felony evading, evading arrest, reckless driving, speeding, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of meth and attempted aggravated robbery. He was being held on $36,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Kyle W. Ashley, 35, of Mill St., Delano, was arrested on March 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. He was being held on $3,000 bond for Bradley County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 15.
• Chelsea York, 26, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on March 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Timothy Rutherford, 37, of Indiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on March 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant and a capias. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
