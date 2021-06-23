• Marcus A. Galliher, 26, of County Road 750, Calhoun, was arrested on June 20 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 21.
• James W. Thurman, 59, of Cardinal St., Athens, was arrested on June 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for aggravated burglary and aggravated rape. He was being held on $35,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Winter Hope Robinson, 25, of Ledford Rd., Cleveland, was arrested on June 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Bradley County. She was released to Bradley County authorities.
• Billy Joe Curtis, 21, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of community corrections. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Jerry Keeling, 28, of Willow Creek, Madisonville, was arrested on June 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Justin Wooten, 33, of Washington Highway, Dayton, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Jason Johnson, 45, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, assault and shoplifting and two counts of domestic assault. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Chase Thurman, 22, of Rynes Rd., Decatur, was arrested on June 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on July 9.
• Bradley Bryant, 26, of Vermont Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Jeffrey Smith, 41, of County Road 778, Athens, was arrested on June 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Zachary Hyatt, 23, with no address listed, was arrested on June 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and theft of property. He was being held on $33,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Tristan W. Myers, 23, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on June 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
• Dakota Bumbalough, 26, with no address listed, was arrested on June 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and theft under $500. He was being held on $93,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 22.
