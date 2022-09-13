• Rebecca E. Franklin, 35, of Cantrell Place, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 8 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant and for violation of probation. She was released on $3,577.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 9.
• Devin C. Collier, 26, of Ironsburg Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Monroe County. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Robert B. Cann, 58, of Sims Rd., Hogansville, Ga., was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $180,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Fred Dishmon, 30, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Christopher Hamonds, 31, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with shoplifting. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Christine A. Bearden, 46, of Sweetwater Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Lacey R. Stringer, 22, of 2nd St., Englewood, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Travis John Linder, 42, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and felony possession of a schedule IV drug. He was being held on $51,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Chelsea T. York, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• John Daniel Ford, 20, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Calvin J. Fackler, 27, of Winsome Way NE, Insante, Minn., was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, due care and wrong way (traffic violation). He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Bradley Wicker, no age listed, of River Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Shaiden Frerichs, 28, of Hammerhill Rd., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing a false report and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Shannon Holt, 50, of County Road 384, Niota, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and harassment. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Brandon Raper, 35, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Whisper Flowers, 18, no address listed, was arrested on Sept. 10 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and vandalism and for false identification. She was being held on $56,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
• Dustin Lance, 24, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 12.
