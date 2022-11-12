• Tyler Farr, 31, of Miser Station Rd., Louisville, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault. He was released with a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 17.
• Terry Baxter, 48, of North Ave., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license and theft over $10,000. He was being held on $27,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Christopher Jackson, 50, of County Road 812, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Makenzie Paige Bowers, 21, of County Road 887, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for simple possession of a schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 9.
• Ryan Minter, 42, of Mineloa Ave., Akron, Ohio, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Michelle Trejo, 29, of S. Main St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear, two counts of failure to pay child support and a criminal summons for harassment. She was being held on $8,458.48 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Brandon Sisson, 43, of County Road 860, Delano, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Rex T. Tallent, 18, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with vandalism. He was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 8.
• Beau Chandler, 38, of County Road 754, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug. He was released and faced a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 10.
• Michael Carver, 36, of County Road 713, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and misdemeanor violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,758.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Timothy Bergeron, 48, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, open container and driving without a license. He was being held on $6,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Timothy Carpenter, 40, of Raby Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule III drug. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Kesandra Overdorf, 33, of Hilltop Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on an indictment for theft between $2,500 and $10,000, criminal simulation and identity theft, and also for two counts of fraudulent use of a debit card and fraudulent use of a credit card/burglary over $2,500. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced dates in both General Sessions Court and Criminal Court on Nov. 10.
• David Burke, 31, of County Road 383, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was released with a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 10.
• Wilma Pritchett, 58, of S. Locust St., Niota, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Niota Police Department and charged with public intoxication. No bond amount listed. She faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
