• Jason Burnum, 24, of Dogtown Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Deanna Crawley, 25, of W. Morris St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft over $1,000. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Susan Wix, 58, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Joshua Harper, 37, of N. Georgia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $23,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Delonda Arnwine, 45, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $24,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Chelsie Resor, 29, of Highway 30 E., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drugs, two bench warrants and an arrest warrant. She was being held on $14,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Morgan Cawood, 30, of Hiwassee Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $8,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Jimmy Lowder, 46, of Crowhill Circle, Benton, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Wendy Shaver, 39, of Tellico Ave. E., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $276 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 16.
• Shannon Buckner, 46, of County Road 280, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with community corrections violation. He was released with a citation and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Michale Hannah, 43, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear, driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Brandon Raper, 36, of Richardson Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felony evading and driving on a revoked license. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Vanessa Torres, 35, of Cedar Springs Rd., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Brandon Adams, 37, of Sunset Dr., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Donnie McKheen, 27, of County Road 100, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Ryan Ellis, 23, of Chatata Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 30.
• Fred Shamblin, 58, of County Road 50, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Stephen Conar, 61, of Laurel Run Dr., Greensboro, N.C., was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of a schedule II drug and disorderly conduct. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Michael S. Hayes, 61, of Morrison Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Sharon Thompson, 53, of N. Tennessee Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Heather Pillion (Spurling), 27, of Church Lane, Decatur, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for failure to appear and for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Amanda Witt, 34, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,105.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Chelsea E. York, 28, no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Troy L. Reese, 46, of Congress Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and implied consent. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Amanda N. White, 36, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and filing false reports. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Alexander Jefford, 27, of Pine St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Seth Allen R. Scott, 34, of Texas Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• Johnathon Moses, 29, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for casual exchange. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
• James Watters III, 64, of County Road 890, Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 15 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant. He was released on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 17.
