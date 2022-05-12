• Isiah Freeman, 24, of Mitchell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on May 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and interference with a 911 call. He was released to Meigs County authorities with a bond amount of $3,000 and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• David Johnston, 60, of Cove Ridge Rd., Hixson, was arrested on May 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Amber R. Sikes, 53, of N. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on May 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Steven S. Brabson, 22, of King St., Athens, was arrested on May 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $4,702.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Spencer A. White, 31, of County Road 77, Riceville, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and a warrant for theft of property/motor vehicle. He was being held on $2,701.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Tiffany L. Howard, 27, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Katie L. Womack, 18, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Joshua L. Taylor, 34, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Michael Gable, 42, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, altered plates and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $54,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Michael E. Hooper, 54, of S. White St., Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with tampering, possession of contraband, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and license second or subsequent. No bond amount listed. He faces a date in Criminal Court on May 13.
• Jose Gonzalez, 42, of County Road 60, Athens, was arrested on May 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with driving under the influence, speeding and aggravated assault. He was released on $46,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 9.
• Stephanie Kelly, 32, of New Highway 68, Tellico Plains, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 13.
• Jared Randolph, 28, of Dry Creek Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on a $1,806.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Clarence Flagg, 30, of Fisher St., Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault, public intoxication, vandalism and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Christopher White, 30, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Charles Reninger, 52, of County Road 605, Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Alex Doughty, 33, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was released on $9,419.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 10.
• Bryce Trotter, 21, of Indian Hills Dr., Decatur, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 11.
• Zachary J. Bedell, 32, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on May 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
