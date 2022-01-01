• Steven Harmon, 39, of Sullivan Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Niota Police Department and charged with a warrant. He was released on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Delondra Arnwine, 44, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,802.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Neidra Myers, 33, of Lamontville Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated assault out of Meigs County and failure to appear out of Monroe County. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Patricia Craig, 46, of Westside Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. She was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Heather Lee, 52, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
