• Joshua Yates, 21, of Akins Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license and registration violation. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Justin Childree, 34, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons. He was released on a $150 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Danny A. Ballew, 38, of Hill Top Dr., Niota, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 28.
• Zachary L. Fox, 32, of N. Brook Dr. NE, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with theft between $2,500 and $10,000, driving on a revoked license and violation of probation out of Bradley County. He was being held on $13,500 bond and for Bradley County authorities.
• Larry Redmond, 57, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,148.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Dakota Moore, 24, of Darlene Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Doyle E. Gain, 81, of Hartford Lane, Murfreesboro, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Aubrey Allison King, 24, of Meadows Hill Rd., Ten Mile, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, implied consent and possession of paraphernalia. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Joseph S. King, 19, of County Road 731, Calhoun, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Joshua L. Thompson, 36, of Village Oak Circle, Cleveland, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $806.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Cheryl Crowe, 32, of N. Hunter Bend Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,556.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• James Johnson, 19, of Ingleside Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $728.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 29.
• Angel Alvarez, 39, of Garden Dr., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of simple possession of a schedule II drug. She was being held on a $1,732.10 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.