• Noah Scarbrough, 18, of County Road 188, Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Eligah A. Munger, 18, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Todd Russell, 62, of Wilkins Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 2 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with filing a false report. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 3.
• Robert Eaves, 51, of Monroe St., Madisonville, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Gary Riley, 33, of Old Monroe, Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Jeffery Stewart, 48, of Route 1, Valliant, Okla., was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• William Walker, 34, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault and interfering with 911. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Dewayne K. Burris, 51, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released to Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Jessica Lord, 40, of Bivens Lane, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Cade Burke, 46, of Bivens Lane, Niota, was arrested on Aug. 3 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Alanna Campbell, 27, of Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor, Mich., was arrested on Aug. 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Alex C. Doughty, 33, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 4.
• Douglas Riedel, 29, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for driving on a suspended license, theft up to $1,000 and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 5.
