• Savannah Ball, 23, of Venice Rd., Knoxville, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment. She was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Jeremy Jack, 29, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Ashley Christopher, 28, of Childress Ave., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation, resisting arrest and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $5,681.90 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Brendan Allison, 22, of 11th St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 15 by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Brandon Lee Sweet, 26, of Ball Play Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Olin Usher, 63, of Tara Dr., Covington, Ga., was arrested on April 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with violation of probation out of Georgia, being a fugitive from justice, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and violation of the open container law. He was being held on $241,500 bond for Rockdale County, Ga. authorities.
• Annette Michelle Bowman, 52, of Frontier Dr., Conyers, Ga., was arrested on April 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence by consent. She was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Barry C. Bergren, 59, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 16.
• Revonda Clowers, 30, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Michael D. Hannah, 41, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $938.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 18.
• Daphine Foxx, 52, of Tatum St., Etowah, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Danny Price, 61, of Hurley St., Athens, was arrested on April 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Brian Hanley, 37, of County Road 274, Niota, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI drug for resale and two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Elizabeth H. Hall, 42, of Hickory Oak Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on April 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Shane M. McCauley, 31, of Crosswinds Trail, Cleveland, was arrested on April 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug for resale, simple possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of a Schedule II drug. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Patrick Thompson, 20, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 17 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Bobbie L. Coan, 38, of Bonavista Lane, Hill, Ga., was arrested on April 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, filing false reports and criminal impersonation. She was being held on $8,000 bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.