• Michael Dyer, 45, of Cottage Court, Chicom, Ga., was arrested on March 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. He was released on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Eric Walker, 50, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on March 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault and driving under the influence. He was released on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Amanda D. Hughes, 39, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on March 29 and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 29.
• Devon Green, 20, of County Road 756, Riceville, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple assault and underage consumption. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Zachery Bedell, 31, of Kristi Lane, Doughkeeps, N.Y., was arrested on March 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal impersonation, resisting arrest, evading arrest, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $4,500 bond and no court date was listed.
• April Young, 19, of County Road 792, Etowah, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property and forgery. She was released on $8,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Darren O’Barr, 41, of Forrest Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Lacey Ryan, 32, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on March 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was released on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jamee Lemons, 32, of 8th St., Athens, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving on a revoked license and theft of merchandise. She was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Johnny Parsons, 31, of Overland Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, driving on a suspended license and a warrant for driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $7,631.40 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Wesley Head, 21, of County Road 267, Niota, was arrested on March 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,014.45 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Camilo Villarreal, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on March 29 by the Etowah Police department and charged with violation of probation out of McMinn County and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held on $5,895.85 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Joseph Burgess, 42, of S. Green St., Niota, was arrested on March 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug for resale, driving on a revoked license, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug for resale and two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug for resale. He was being held on $144,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 30.
• Travis Savage, 27, of Lower Concord Rd., Decatur, was arrested on March 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft of property. He was released on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
