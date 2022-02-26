• Gary A. Boe, 31, of Euclid Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear, felony evading, driving on a suspended license, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $42,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Candice R. Briggs, 38, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct and two counts of failure to pay child support. She was being held on $7,954.19 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Ashley S. Vaughn, 35, of Central Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Athens Police Department on a bench warrant for simple possession of marijuana and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Christopher Piner, 47, of Decatur Pike, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Emily Fawcett, 39, of E. Farrel St., Niota, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Niota Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and failure to appear. She was released on $2,000 bond, faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 28.
• Leon Stoute II, 38, no address listed, was arrested on Feb. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Tyler Bryan, 31, of County Road 609, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $3,773.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 24.
• Jade Croschere, 29, of County Road 293, Philadelphia, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. She was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 25.
• Nicholas Brady, 31, of Crestview Ave., Calhoun, was arrested on Feb. 24 by the Tennessee Department of Corrections and charged with four counts of destruction/tampering with government documents and four counts of official misconduct. He was released on $50,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Feb. 28.
