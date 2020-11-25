• Camilo C. Villareal, 28, of County Road 782, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• George S. King Jr., 56, of County Road 756, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, possession of a legend drug and failure to appear. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Dutchess R. Lykes, 30, of 27th St., Nashville, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility and warrants out of Hamilton County. She was released on $46,000 bond for Hamilton County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Jeffery Crowe, 33, of Chatata Valley Rd., Charleston, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Cameron Buchanan, 28, of County Road 80, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with simple assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Seth Ponce, 25, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation.
• Liam White, with no age listed, of County Road 415, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. He was released on $14,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Sarah Morgan, 34, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Chris Simkovic, 40, of Lewis Ave., Toledo, Ohio, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Steven E. Justice, 59, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with filing false insurance claims. He was released on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 7.
• Demetrius K. Morris, 19, of Aldridge Lane, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $3,091.04 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• David Buchanan, 48, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Marshal Gentry, 27, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with evading arrest and tampering with evidence. He was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Lorna M. Perry, 27, of Oak Grove Rd., Benton, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with tampering with evidence. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 24.
• Jamie E. Martin, 41, of County Road 405, Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt, resisting arrest, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and violation of probation out of Monroe County. He was being held without bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.