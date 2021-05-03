• Andrew Booth, 23, of Morgan County Highway, Harriman, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,191.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Christopher Graham, 40, of County Road 360, Niota, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Sean Huff, 40, of Windtree Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Chadwick Cross, 36, of Mountain View Rd., Benton, was arrested on April 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a schedule VI drug and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Valerie Lankford, 44, of Etowah Rd., Benton, was arrested on April 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and driving on a suspended license. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Joseph Lowe, 34, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 29 by the Niota Police Department and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to appear. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Gregory W. Rymer, 39, of State Highway 304, Ten Mile, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with criminal trespassing and stalking. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Caleb Gillespie, 38, of Layman Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with hit and run and retaliation for past actions. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Marcie L. Alston, 34, of County Road 796, Etowah, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Alex Clayton Twitty, 28, of Cotton Port Rd., Decatur, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant out of Loudon County. He was released to Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Amy Dawn Veals, 47, of County Road 316, Niota, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three counts of forgery. She was released to Loudon County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Shane Stevens, 47, of County Road 545, Englewood, was arrested on April 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for theft up to $1,000, theft of services, two counts of theft of property $2,500-$10,000, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2,500 and six counts of burglary, a warrant for criminal trespassing and possession of burglary tools, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $70,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Bennet Vangiller, 37, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on April 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale and two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. He was released on $90,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Christel Fink, 44, of Valley View Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for possession/casual exchange of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Andrea Johnson, 19, of Crestview Dr., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony evading, driving without a license and two counts of running a stop sign. She was released on $5,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Thomas W. Call, 40, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, violation of probation and two counts of domestic assault. He was being held on $3,189.95 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Brandi L. Fisher, 41, of E. Wilson St., Niota, was arrested on April 30 by the Niota Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,529.45 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Matthew A. Long, 23, of County Road 496, Etowah, was arrested on April 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Tina M. Windrow, 49, of Cherokee Circle, Madisonville, was arrested on April 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and an addendum. She was being held on a $2,671.40 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Jennifer Borden, 43, of Cawana St., Athens, was arrested on April 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,716.95 cash bond plus two days in jail and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• David Hicks, 57, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Alexander Sanson, 29, of County Road 612, Athens, was arrested on April 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Jennifer Cunningham, 33, with no address listed, was arrested on April 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Lavon Moore Jr., 43, of Clayton St., Athens, was arrested on April 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Spencer Martin, 52, of Holiday Dr., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on May 3.
• Destin Crawford, 34, of Cindy St., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug for resale, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $25,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• William Monroe, 47, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $20,246.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Stephen Price, 50, with no address listed, was arrested on May 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with vandalism. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Kelly Tallent, 42, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested on May 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was being held on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Monica R. Miller, 35, of Charlotte St., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear out of Meigs County. She was being held without bond for Meigs County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Eric Balthazor, 37, of S. Amhurst Place, Englewood, was arrested on May 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Daniel Hathaway, 37, of County Road 660, Athens, was arrested on May 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation out of Knox County. He was being held for Knox County authorities.
• Brenton Williams, 28, of Sweetwater-Vonore Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on May 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 3.
• Terrance T. Brown, 22, of Carr St., Chattanooga, was arrested on May 2 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with felony evading and driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
