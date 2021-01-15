• Malikoah V. Rice, 19, of Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft $1,000-$2,500 and illegal possession/usage of a credit/debit card. She was released on $12,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Tharron L. White, 31, of County Road 326, Athens, was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated assault by domestic violence. He was released on $15,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 10.
• Shane A. Blackwell, 36, of Edgewood St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear and scire facias. He was released without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Lisa Powell, 60, of County Road 275, Niota, was arrested on Jan. 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic violence. She was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 14.
• Jeffrey Williams, 31, of Carroll St., Etowah, was arrested on Jan. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,066.45 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 15.
