• Randall A. Reno, 50, of County Road 550, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a warrant for criminal littering and attempted vandalism. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 10.
• Amanda White, 35, of Walker St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic violence. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Detrick Sizemore, 39, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 6.
• Jennifer Newton, 34, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Phillip McInturff, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft under $1,000, theft over $1,000 and three counts of auto burglary. He was being held on $37,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Trenton Adkins, 25, of County Road 500, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft of property over $1,000 and three counts of auto burglary. He was being held on $54,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• James McLord, 28, of Maple Hurst Lane, Bluff City, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Erin Nelson, 36, of Hobe Colbaugh Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with shoplifting. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Darrell Bergin, 57, of County Road 884, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 10 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $19,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Bradley Couch, 41, of Haley St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
• Sarah Guildenstein, 42, of W. College St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear and two counts of criminal impersonation. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.