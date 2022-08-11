• Jonathon Isaza, 27, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 6 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for driving under the influence and for resisting arrest. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Christopher Hamonds, 31, of Spruce St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with joyriding. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Shannon Sneed, 47, of E. University Dr., Gainesville, Fla., was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering and a warrant. He was being held on $22,931.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Tara Shelton, 33, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. She was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Butch Goforth, 40, of Sullins Rd., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Clayton Rowland, 40, of County Road 103, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on a $1,082.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Roy Jackson, 53, of County Road 187, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant. He was released and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 8.
• Jonathan Knox, 21, of County Road 129, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and six counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent. He was released on $75,000 bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Devin Price, 19, of Highway 11 S., Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Courtney Mashburn, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice. She was being held on $225,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• James Beach, 28, of Fair Oaks Ct., Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,616.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Cody Hughes, 27, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Clifton Morrow, 48, of Westside St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Barry West, 47, of Bennett St., Sweetwater, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Niota Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, implied consent and possession of a schedule VI drug. He was being held on $32,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Jennifer Covarrubias, 40, of Shoemaker St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of possession of a schedule II drug, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Casey D. Clark, 53, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 8 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 9.
• Michael Caylor, 31, of County Road 442, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Amanda Carter, no age or address listed, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and violation of probation. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Daniel Lynn Watson, 45, of County Road 204, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 9 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on an $898.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 10.
