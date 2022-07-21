• Homer Randolph, 48, of Moore Cemetery Rd., Decatur, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a Bledsoe County warrant. He was being held for Bledsoe County authorities.
• Kimberly Randolph, 53, of Moore Cemetery Rd., Decatur, was arrested on July 17 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication and introduction of contraband into a penal facility. She was being held on $10,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Anthony Lawrence, 37, of JD Farms Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on July 17 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Christopher S. Graham, 33, of County Road 678, Riceville, was arrested on July 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with illegal possession or fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 18.
• Trevor Kilgore, 27, of Seay Dr., Benton, was arrested on July 18 by the Polk County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $5,446.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• James Crabtree, 50, no address listed, was arrested on July 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Chelsey Goodman, 29, of County Road 809, Etowah, was arrested on July 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Taz Robinson, 36, of McCallie Ave., Chattanooga, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and was being held for U.S. Marshals for federal violation of probation, as well as being held for Meigs County authorities. He was released to U.S. Marshals.
• Jeremy Kennedy, 36, of County Road 53, Riceville, was arrested on July 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 19.
• Ryan Baker, 30, of Aurora Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and misdemeanor violation of probation out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 8.
• Linda Melton, 56, of Winder St., Athens, was arrested on July 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on July 20.
