• Mandy Winebrinner, 42, with no address listed, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule I drug and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $48,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Ashley M. Graves, 28, of Scott St., Athens, was arrested on April 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with four counts of shoplifting, failure to appear, possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Revonda Clowers, 30, of Niles Ferry Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• Brian Hafley, 48, of County Road 461, Englewood, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale and possession of a schedule IV drug for resale. He was released on $21,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 5.
• James E. Clayton, 37, of Hamby St., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on April 9.
• Jacky L. Kirby, with no age listed, of Montview Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for theft. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Joseth Rogers, 41, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear, a bench warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful removal of a tag. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Isaac Roderick, 21, of 18th St., Cleveland, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,705.40 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Gabriel Ownsbey, 21, of Palos St., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, theft of property up to $1,000 and failure to appear out of Meigs County. She was being held on $8,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Stephen Cummings, 49, of Cheryl St., La Vergne, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Deanna Finch, 26, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,403.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Stanley Gerkey, 30, of S. No Pone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• William Cagle, 18, of Old Niota Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for attempted first degree murder and accessory to murder. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Tina Starr, with no age or address listed, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Crystal Udovich, with no age or address listed, was arrested on April 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Daequan Crenshaw, with no age or address listed, was arrested on April 5 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with criminal impersonation and forgery. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Heather Burton, 34, of Hammonds Rd., Athens, was arrested on April 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of property and violation of probation. She was released on $2,238.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Bradley Bowman, 37, of East Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a schedule VI drug. He was released on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 6.
• Christopher Lee Cook, 45, with no address listed, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, violation of an order of protection and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Michael W. Benson, 45, of County Road 182, Decatur, was arrested on April 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $560.95 cash bond and no court date was listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.