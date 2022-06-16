• Sarah Leinweber, 24, of Congress Pkwy., Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with carjacking. She was being held on $75,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Justin Childree, 33, of Riddle St., Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Joshua Harper, 36, of N. Georgia Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with three counts of vandalism over $10,000, three counts of theft over $1,000 and three counts of burglary. He was being held on $31,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Jeremy Roberts, 37, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of vandalism between $2,500 and $10,000, theft under $1,000, two counts of felony vandalism, burglary, vandalism between $10,000 and $60,000 and theft between $2,500 and $10,000. He was being held on $46,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Randy Campbell, 59, of County Road 266, Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• William Melton, 52, of Highway 39 W., Athens, was arrested on June 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault, assault on a first responder and disorderly conduct. He was released on $18,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Timothy Finney, 29, no address listed, was arrested on June 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic (intimidation), evading, criminal simulation and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• Marcus Campbell, 31, of County Road 360, Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault by domestic. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 13.
• April Blankenship, 47, of Ohio Ave., Etowah, was arrested on June 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Zane Byas, 23, no address listed, was arrested on June 13 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant for aggravated assault by domestic and reckless endangerment and a warrant for simple possession. He was being held on $34,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Dodre Rogers, 56, of Studio Lodge, Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,001.40 cash bond plus 30 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Jonathan Tillman, 34, of County Road 197, Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the Etowah Police Department on a warrant for two counts of simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and for violation of probation. He was being held on $12,839.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Andy Crabtree, 44, of Burn Rd., Niota, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for two counts of possession of a schedule II drug. He was being held on $25,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Betty Wright, 58, of Forest Edge Way, Knoxville, was arrested on June 13 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication, simple possession of a schedule II drug and failure to pay child support. She was being held on $9,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Tasha Nicole West, 34, of Old Federal Rd., Old Fort, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a capias summons out of Polk County. She was released to Polk County authorities.
• Keith Allen Cole Jr., 47, of County Road 618, Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,766.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Jimmy Lethco, 39, of Oak St., Athens, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,562.90 cash bond plus three days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Bobby M. Creel, 54, of Executive Park NW, Cleveland, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,652.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Kegan D. Parks, 28, of Brown Ave. NW, Cleveland, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with criminal simulation and theft of property. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Noah A. Johnson, 24, of County Road 876, Englewood, was arrested on June 13 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (Fentanyl) for resale, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest. He was released on $21,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Susan C. Crumley, no age listed, of County Road 527, Etowah, was arrested on June 13 by the Drug Task Force and charged with maintaining a drug dwelling. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Kevin D. Bush, 24, of Gillespie Rd., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 13 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (Fentanyl) for resale. He was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Cameron Buchanan, 29, of County Road 80, Riceville, was arrested on June 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with maintaining a drug dwelling. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Jamonte Oliver, 21, of Rollingwood Dr., Chattanooga, was arrested on June 13 by the Drug Task Force and charged with possession of a schedule II drug (Fentanyl) for resale. He was released on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 14.
• Natasha A. Benson, 32, of Pike St., Athens, was arrested on June 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on June 15.
