• Juanita Rose Gresham, 40, of N. Ocoee Street, Cleveland, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of a Schedule II drug. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Nakkurra Crisp, 22, of Osnago Street, Chattanooga, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Nov. 2.
• Aaron Payne Harris, 35, of 5th Street, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary, violation of probation and a capias. He was being held on a $1,714.50 cash bond for Monroe County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Michael Lee, 61, of County Road 574, Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Leslie Nicole Cox, 23, of Velma Road, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Joseph Dale Vann III, 22, of Highway 30, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving under the influence and violation of the open container law. He was being held on $5,000 bond for Meigs County authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Joshua Ryann Knox, 39, of County Road 100, Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $767.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Jeremy Carl Poston, 43, of Bluebird Lane, Sweetwater, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 30.
• Matthew Richard Cornish, 33, of Shadow Lawn Dr., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a citation and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 4.
• Bennie Vangiller, 37, of County Road 162, Niota, was arrested on Oct. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with contempt of court. He was being held for 72 hours.
• Jenifer E. Miller, 33, of Hines Valley Road, Lenoir City, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary, assault and public intoxication. She was being held on $21,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Daniel Eric Lux, 32, of White Cedar Way, Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession of marijuana. He was being held on $4,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
• Dustin Baker, 23, of County Road 573, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on an officer. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 2.
