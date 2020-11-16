• Stacy Wilson, 44, of County Road 708, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,051.45 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Mikayla Kuzniak, 25, of Shields Rd., Kernsville, N.C., was arrested on Nov. 12 by the Athens Police Department and charged with criminal trespassing and shoplifting. She was being held on $4,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Breea Duckworth, 22, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Dezerae May Thurman, 23, of 4th St., Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 13 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Thomas Packett, 35, with no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Dawn Ainsworth, 37, of County Road 564, Englewood, was arrested on Nov. 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,505.40 cash bond for Rhea County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Cheyenne Beacham, 29, of Gardener Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• David Shane West, 45, of Mill St., Campbellsport, Wisc., was arrested on Nov. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assault. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 16.
• Leigha Marie Bravo, 31, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated domestic. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
