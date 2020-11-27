• Epiphanie Vance, 20, of County Road 783, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Dennis Stearn, 62, of County Road 357, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Christopher Sanders, 25, of Canal St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with felony possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and violation of probation. He was being held on $8,741.35 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lindsay R. Newlin, 18, of Free Mason St., Knoxville, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
