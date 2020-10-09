• Joshua Johnson, 34, of Green Pond Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 12.
• Jeffrey Garrett, 58, of Cumberland Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 12.
• Allen E. Branam, 49, of County Road 720, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with assault by domestic and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
• Billy J. Williams, 39, of N. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 6 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of the sex offender registry and violation of state probation. He was being held on $30,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7 and faces a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 12.
• Luke Burnett, 63, with no address listed, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,314.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Suedeanna Wheaton, 41, of County Road 258, Riceville, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. She was being held on $17,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Aaron Jimmy Jack, 30, of Dodson Ave., Englewood, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
• Timothy W. Rutherford, 36, of Cherokee Dr., Strawberry Plains, was arrested on Oct. 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 8.
