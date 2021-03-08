• Dakota Bumbalough, 26, of Gideon St., Athens, was arrested on March 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was released on $5,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Justin Price, 32, of County Road 678, Riceville, was arrested on March 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with altering tags, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault and felony vandalism. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Darrion Lee Randell, 27, of Highway 411, Englewood, was arrested on March 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 5.
• Charles R. Blackmon, 31, with no address listed, was arrested on March 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was being held on $51,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 5.
• Karisse Annette Grubb, 23, of Foosher Pass, Ten Mile, was arrested on March 4 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, tampering with evidence, drug paraphernalia, tail light out, littering and failure to provide insurance. She was being held on $55,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 5.
• William C. Hicks, 49, of County Road 181, Decatur, was arrested on March 4 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and failure to give due care and attention. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 5.
• Savannah Zotter, 25, of Woodward Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 4 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 8.
• Keith Barton, with no age listed, of Miami St., Athens, was arrested on March 4 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and assault on an officer. He was released on $2,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on March 5.
• Steve McKeehan, 38, of Sunset Highway, Longview, Wash., was arrested on March 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with two counts of theft over $10,000. He was being held on $8,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Emily M. Fawcett, 38, of Farrell St., Niota, was arrested on March 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, driving on a suspended license and unlawful possession of a firearm. She was being released on $13,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Shelby Ann Bishop, 29, of Waterville Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on March 5 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and no court date was listed.
• Terrance Lee Akins, 62, of County Road 675, Riceville, was arrested on March 5 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was released on $500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Raymond Davis, 53, of Carter St., Englewood, was arrested on March 5 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license, possession of a schedule IV drug and resisting stop/frisk/halt. He was released on $24,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• James Harris, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on March 6 by the Athens Police Department and charged with filing false reports. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Anthony J. Martin, 20, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for disorderly conduct. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Jonathon Dawson, 32, of County Road 134, Athens, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence, failure to give immediate notice of a crash, leaving the scene of a crash and three warrants. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Mykayla Bennett, 20, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. She was released on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• David Beasley, 52, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice and three counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $79,000 bond for State of Georgia authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Sara Bates, 22, of Carolina Ave., Delano, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $476 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 31.
• Eddie Dale Roderick, 41, with no address listed, was arrested on March 6 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear. He was being held on $5,454.40 bond for Monroe County authorities and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
• Elijah Ferguson, 19, with no address listed, was arrested on March 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was released on $9,000 bond and no court date listed.
• Tashawn Coward, 18, of Telford Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on March 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Destiny Devoer, 23, of Julian Lane, Fulton, Missouri, was arrested on March 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $9,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Elexus Coleman, 25, of Railroad Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 7 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule VI drug for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was released on $3,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Jeffrey Almaraz, 51, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Lee Perry, 40, of Wayne Rd., Athens, was arrested on March 7 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on March 8.
