• Robert Moore, 34, of County Road 1240, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Rashied Wilkerson, 41, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,261.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Jessica Kirksey, 23, of Kirksey Lane, Ocoee, was arrested on Feb. 20 by the Athens Police Department on a capias for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, simple possession and implied consent. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Breeahna Hill, 30, of County Road 906, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a bench warrant for possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Kasey B. Jackson, 29, of County Road 896, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI drug. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Angela N. Huff, 28, of S. Hill St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $10,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Tylan Walker, 21, of County Road 109, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and state violation of probation. He was being held on a $4,175.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22 and faces a date in Criminal Court on March 1.
• Medina O. Cruz, 26, of Lia Hills Dr., Norcross, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Michael L. Rouse, 32, of County Road 460, Englewood, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Jamal M. Norman, 19, of Sholar St., Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Jason A. Johnson, 45, of County Road 725, Riceville, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation, evading arrest, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and aggravated assault. He was being held on $65,692.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Ashley N. Roderick, 29, of Lynman St., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a $1,555.28 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Peter E. Dennis, 27, of Virginia Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $570.45 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Zachary Clark, 25, of County Road 208, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $3,294.90 cash bond plus 10 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Emma S. Small, 23, of E. Mansion Circle, Chattanooga, was arrested on Feb. 21 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,666.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Cory E. Smith, 28, of County Road 801, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and evading arrest. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 22.
• Tiffany Lovingood, 35, of County Road 255, Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,446.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• William Lenoir, 18, of County Road 973, Etowah, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with evading arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Feb. 23.
• Jody Hyatt, 43, of County Road 852, Delano, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession. No bond amount or court date listed.
• Christopher Ford, 32, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on Feb. 22 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. No bond amount or court date listed.
