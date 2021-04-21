• Brittany Shelton, 29, of County Road 172, Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and shoplifting. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Kenneth W. Jolley, 36, of Highway 411N, Madisonville, was arrested on April 18 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $75,000 bond for State of Alabama authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Lisa Ann Davis, 58, of Main St., Loudon, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Christopher Nichols, 39, of Westside Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 18 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,120.95 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Jessica Semelbauer, 32, of West Forest Ave., Muskegon, Mich., was arrested on April 18 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with kidnapping and a criminal summons for compulsory school attendance. She was being held on $45,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Eric S. Womac, 43, of County Road 169, Athens, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 19.
• Alex Phillips, 22, of Lee Dr., Athens, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Charles Seabright, 51, of Tellico Ave., Athens, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,886.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Hahsahnee Ferguson, 43, of Cedar Valley Rd., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 19 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Robert Hampton, 59, of Old Ball Play Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on April 19 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was being held on $75,000 bond for Floyd County, Ga., authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Phillip Ploufee, 46, of New Hope Rd., Philadelphia, was arrested on April 19 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 20.
• Miranda Howell, 38, of County Road 52, Athens, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. She was released without bond or a court date listed.
• Christian Ricker, 25, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on April 20 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with felony evading and escape. He was being held on $10,000 bond and no court date was listed.
