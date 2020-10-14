• Aaron Lashay Johnson, 28, of Liberty Branch Lane, Athens, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Oct. 12.
• Derek Chance Brannon, 25, of County Road 909, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a capias. He was being held on a $1,671.86 cash bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 12.
• Brittany Cook, 25, of Athens Pike, Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and four counts of driving on a revoked license. She was being held for Bradley County authorities.
• Daniel Ferguson, 37, of South Nopone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of narcotics and a warrant out of Meigs County. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Raphael Frank, 47, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with theft of a vehicle. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• David Fairbanks, 47, of 5th St., Etowah, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Charles McLemore, 71, of River Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Oct. 11 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Boyd Atkins 3rd, 37, of S. Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with bond revocation. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 7.
• Jeffrey Portman, 42, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a capias. He was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• Phillip Hensley, 39, of Old Cemetery Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 12 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with driving on a suspended license and felony evading. He was being held on $6,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Robert Eaves, 49, of Monroe St., Madisonville, was arrested on Oct. 13 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $28,000 bond and no court date was listed.
