• Kevin Frady, 33, of 8th St., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with theft under $1,000. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Dusty Webb, 39, of Velma Rd., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 21 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant. He was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 22.
• Jordan Jefford, 32, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• April Young, 21, of County Road 792, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Ginger Fetner, no age listed, of Barrier Dr., Loudon, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on $14,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Albert Timothy Fields, 37, of Mountain View Estates, Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license. He was released after serving 48 hours in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Jeffery Wardell, 55, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Antonio Williams, 31, of County Road 128, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was released on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Jessica Mellott, 42, of County Road 42, Calhoun, was arrested on Nov. 22 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant and for violation of probation. She was released on $14,053.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Shannon Huff, 52, of Aqua St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 23.
• Brandon Sisson, 43, of County Road 860, Delano, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held without bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Darrell Bergin, 58, of Mountain Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear/violation of probation. He was being held on a $5,698.80 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 1.
• Lisa A. Dodson, 57, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane, no insurance, driving on a revoked license, simple possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $9,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Margie Caraway, 65, of W. Bank St., Athens, was arrested on Nov. 23 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Diamond Young, 24, of Four Mile Creek Rd., Madisonville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation and failure to appear. She was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28. She also faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Mason C. Warner, 25, of County Road 720, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Dec. 5.
• Debbie A. Priest, 59, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with simple domestic assault. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Colby Aldridge, 32, of County Road 225, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation and resisting arrest. He was being held on $2,857.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Anthoney Montes, 39, of County Road 323, Sweetwater, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Niota Police Department on a Monroe County warrant. He was released to Monroe County authorities.
• Lucas Pablo-Perez, 32, of Westside Dr., Gainesville, Ga., was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving without a license. He was released on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Aaron Daughtery, 42, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, theft and possession of a schedule II drug. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Raymond Knox, 46, of County Road 370, Niota, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
• Rick Goforth, 63, of County Road 73, Riceville, was arrested on Nov. 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department on a warrant for aggravated assault and for resisting arrest. He was being held on $16,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Nov. 28.
