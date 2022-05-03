• Joe Chrisman, 34, with no address listed, was arrested on April 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with a warrant for driving on a suspended license. He was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Tiffany L. Isaza, 41, of State Highway 58, Decatur, was arrested on April 28 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Thomas Smith, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on April 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and vandalism. He was being held on $33,0000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 30.
• Erika Roberts, 59, of Amanda Trail, Etowah, was arrested on April 28 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with domestic assault. She was being held without bond or a court date listed.
• William Eric Powell, 48, of Lee Powell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant. He was being held on $5,185.95 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Jeremy Wright, 42, of Rosebud Lane, Knoxville, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,419.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Rafael Antonio Frank, 50, of Grady Rd., Etowah, was arrested on April 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespassing and two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug. He was being held on $40,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Jacob R. Plemons, 27, of Jones St., Athens, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Miguel Angel Garcia, 22, of Johnson Rd., Oak Ridge, was arrested on April 29 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, evading and no driver’s license. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Robert Thomas, 66, with no address listed, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on April 29.
• Mason Warner, 25, of County Road 126, Athens, was arrested on April 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and burglary. He was being held on $26,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Kathleen Green, 20, of Keith Lane, Athens, was arrested on April 29 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500. She was being held on $22,974.90 bond plus 35 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Somer Brocksmith, 37, of Paris Branch Rd., Benton, was arrested on April 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500. She was being held on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Charles Ray Blackman, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on April 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with carjacking and simple assault. He was being held on $20,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Paul M. Conway, 28, of S. Clark St., Sweetwater, was arrested on April 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with evading arrest out of Meigs County. He was being held for Meigs County authorities.
• Brittney Phoebus, 32, of Church St., Athens, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Cody Burris, with no age listed, of Park Circle, Benton, was arrested on April 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Lauren N. Jorgenson, 34, of County Road 750, Calhoun, was arrested on April 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with abuse of 911. She was released without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Brittany Wattenbarger, 32, with no address listed, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and aggravated burglary. She was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
• Shaynelle Roberts, 28, of Woodman St., Athens, was arrested on May 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,739.70 cash bond plus 19 days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 2.
