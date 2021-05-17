• Justin Ryan Turner, 31, of Maple Springs Rd., Reliance, was arrested on May 13 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $2,248.35 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 14.
• Steven Shymez Brabson, 21, of King St., Athens, was arrested on May 13 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a bench warrant. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 14.
• Cade Hill, 25, of Boggs Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on May 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with assault on an officer and resisting arrest. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 14.
• Trenton Adkins, 25, of County Road 475, Etowah, was arrested on May 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III drug and possession of a schedule I drug. He was being held on $8,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Brooklyn Clark, 22, of County Road 580, Athens, was arrested on May 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on $1,500 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• William Melton, 61, of Highway 39, Athens, was arrested on May 14 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and interference with emergency calls. He was being held on $2,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Chelby L. Harris, 29, of Herd Rd., Decatur, was arrested on May 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of state probation. She was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on June 7.
• Tony Strickland, 66, of E. Main St., Englewood, was arrested on May 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
• Dakota Bumbalough, with no age or address listed, was arrested on May 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held without bond listed and faces a date in General Sessions Court on May 17.
