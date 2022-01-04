• Charles Womac, 48, of County Road 135, Riceville, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child support. He was being held on a $5,000 cash bond and no court date was listed.
• Kathryn Varnell, 43, of Benton Station Rd., Benton, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,021.45 cash bond plus two days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Curtis Jordan, 28, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 29 by the Athens Police Department and charged with disorderly conduct. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 30.
• Dustin Cowart, 37, of County Road 430, Englewood, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with misuse of 911. He was released on $500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Jessica Croft, 31, of Cartwright St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $2,876.90 cash bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Tashaun Coward, 19, of Wilkins Court, Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of state probation. He was being held without bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4.
• Allen Queen, 44, of Benton Station Rd., Benton, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with a criminal summons for worthless checks up to $1,000. He was released with a court date and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 13.
• Luke Earl Rohr, 40, of Lynn Ave., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Evia Lankford, 26, of Dun Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. She was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Steven E. Kelsey, 44, of State Highway 585, Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with failure to appear. He was released on a $500 cash bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Jan. 4.
• Cody Yarber, 29, of Louisiana Ave., Etowah, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,733.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Adam Lee Benton, 33, of Williams St., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Michael A. Perry, 40, of County Road 750, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 30 by the Athens Police Department and charged with burglary and embezzlement – theft of property under $1,000. He was being held on $11,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Tyler N. Murphy, 24, of Congress Parkway, Athens, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Eric L. Ratledge, 37, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property and two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on $63,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Dec. 31.
• Joshua Womac, 30, of County Road 179, Decatur, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,816.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Paul A. Bradley, 40, of Blackmon Rd., Murfreesboro, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $2,203.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• William E. Rider, 51, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault on an officer and resisting. He was being held without bond listed and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Kia Key, 30, of Davidson Rd., Athens, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with escape, possession of a schedule II drug for resale and resisting. She was being held on $51,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Wayne Yoder, 31, of Sneed Rd., Dayton, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault and violation of probation out of Rhea County. He was being held on $2,000 bond for Rhea and Cumberland county authorities and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Brandi Yoder, 30, of Sneed Rd., Dayton, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and a bench warrant out of Rhea County. She was being held for Rhea County authorities.
• Fred Dishman, 29, with no address listed, was arrested on Dec. 31 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with public intoxication. He was being held on $1,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Malcolm Morris, 30, of Lehy Circle, Talladega, Ala., was arrested on Dec. 31 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. He was released on $25,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Dallas T. Grant, 27, of West Liner Rd., Alcoa, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm under the influence. He was released on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 3.
• Travis Boyd, 28, of County Road 50, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,281.90 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Kristen Caperilla, 27, of South Jackson St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation. She was being held on a $1,425.85 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Cody Davis, 28, of Warren St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Athens Police Department and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Kayla Hammonds, 26, of County Road 120, Riceville, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Bradford Abernathy, 49, with no address listed, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and theft of property. He was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
• Sabrina Kimpson, 48, of Pope St., Athens, was arrested on Jan. 2 by the Athens Police Department and charged with theft of property. She was being held on $3,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Jan. 4.
