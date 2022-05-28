• Michael Basham, 34, of Dockery Lane, Cleveland, was arrested on May 24 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. He was released on a $1,878.45 cash bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 25.
• Matthew Burridge-Wolfcale, 28, of County Road 779, Riceville, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with aggravated assault. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Tarkenton Martin, 41, of Hannah Circle NW, Cleveland, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, parole violation, possession of a schedule II drug for resale, driving on a revoked license and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on $38,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Marcus Ripley, 50, of High St., Athens, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with fraud of credit. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Buford Hackler, 52, of Gerald St., Englewood, was arrested on May 25 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Jeffery L. Gregory, 61, of County Road 187, Athens, wad arrested on May 25 by the Athens Police Department and charged with rape, a warrant for driving on a suspended license, expired vehicle registration and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $25,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Jeffery L. Poston, 67, of Amanda Trails, Etowah, was arrested on May 25 by the Etowah Police Department on a bench warrant for driving on a revoked license. He was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Mitchell L. Price, 46, of E. Madison Ave., Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on $6,485.40 bond plus five days in jail and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Katlyn M. Curtis, 23, of County Road 370, Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $4,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Luis Andres Pedro, 24, of Tennessee Ave., Knoxville, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. He was being held without bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Maria Jorge-Mateo, 25, of Monroe St., Madisonville, was arrested on May 26 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with felony evading. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 26.
• Christin Martin, 40, of County Road 3051, Athens, was arrested on May 26 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on May 27.
• Samantha G. Espy, 31, of Burnham Way, Panama City, Fla., was arrested on May 26 by the Athens Police Department and charged with possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license. No bond amount or court date listed.
