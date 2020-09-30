• Adriana Wilkins, 19, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the Athens Police Department and charged with underage consumption, public intoxication and aggravated criminal trespassing. She was released on $2,000 bond and no court date was listed.
• Darius Velt, 22, of County Road 675, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 27 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged wth aggravated assault by domestic. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 28.
• Brian Broyles, 46, of County Road 174, Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with violation of probation, driving without a license and possession of meth. He was being held on $15,946.45 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Angela M. Witt, 41, of Hill St., Niota, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license. She was released on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Emma J. Reed, 21, of Moses St., Athens, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation. She was released on a citation and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Niki Price, 34, of Westside Dr., Cleveland, was arrested on Sept. 28 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three counts of failure to appear. She was being held on $6,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Sept. 29.
• Flower Fields, 43, of County Road 882, Etowah, was arrested on Sept. 29 by the McMinn County Sheriff’s Department and charged with violation of probation and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $3,706.40 bond and faces a date in General Sessions Court on Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.