• Zachary Lynn, 27, of 4th St., Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Englewood Police Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Arthur Arwood, 60, of Lee Powell Lane, Ten Mile, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with state violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Timothy Lankford, 44, of S. Green St., Niota, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Athens Police Department and charged with domestic assault, vandalism, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an order of protection. He was released. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Tyler B. Caruso, 18, of County Road 850, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Kegan E. Witt, 30, of County Road 609, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. He was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Harley Martin, 23, of County Road 480, Englewood, was arrested on Aug. 14 by the Etowah Police Department an charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale. She was being held on $15,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 15.
• Kimberlee M. Rockwell, 50, of County Road 105, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $5,000 bond and faced a date in Criminal Court on Aug. 15.
• Ricky Pratt, 55, of County Road 213, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with domestic assault. He was being held on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Lena Beetley, 36, of Rural Vale Rd., Tellico Plains, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with vandalism over $1,000. She was being held on $2,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Ronnie J. Adams II, 48, no address listed, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of a schedule I drug, possession of crack cocaine, resisting arrest and tampering wth evidence. He was being held on $133,500 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Jasen A. Walk, 18, of Richardson St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department on a warrant. He was released on $1,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• David V. Neil, 20, of Guille St., Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with state violation of probation. He was being held without bond and faces a date in Criminal Court on Sept. 12.
• Danielle M. Swafford, 21, of County Road 36, Riceville, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with failure to appear. She was being held on $12,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Thomas M. Johnston, 42, of County Road 658, Athens, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, no registration, no insurance and no interlock device. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Edward Brewster, 65, of County Road 811, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the Etowah Police Department and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on $13,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Jefferey A. Potts, 43, of County Road 809, Etowah, was arrested on Aug. 15 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 16.
• Regenee Williams, 29, of 2nd St. SE, Cleveland, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, possession of a schedule IV drug and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on $8,000 bond and faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Russell Farmer, 54, of No Pone Valley Rd., Decatur, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the McMinn County Sheriff's Department and charged with violation of probation. No bond amount listed. He faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
• Paige Beaulieu, 26, of Main St., Dayton, was arrested on Aug. 16 by the Athens Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest. No bond amount listed. She faced a date in General Sessions Court on Aug. 17.
